Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) Says Opponents of Reopening Schools Amid COVID-19 Surge ‘Can Kiss My Ass’ — WATCH

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) told Sean Hannity that opponents of reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic can “kiss [his] ass.”

Said Kennedy on Hannity’s FOX News show Monday night: “America’s going through a rough patch right now. Some people seem to be enjoying it. Maybe they just hate America. Maybe they just enjoy watching the world burn. I think some are liking the chaos because they think it gives them a political advantage. Part of that chaos is caused by school’s closing. For our kids, we need to open them.”

“Keeping these schools closed is going to hurt them far worse than the coronavirus can,” Kennedy continued. There are some people who want to keep our schools closed because they think it gives them a political advantage. They are using our kids as political pawns. To them I say, unashamedly, that they can kiss my ass.”