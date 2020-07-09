Skechers ‘Karen’ Assaults Employee with Shoe Boxes, Then Makes It Easy for Police to Find Her: WATCH

In the latest disturbing anti-mask “Karen” incident, a woman assaulted an employee with shoe boxes at a Skechers store in Oklahoma City.

According to a police report, the woman initially ignored employees who told her she needed to wear a face covering, and continued shopping. One employee suggested that she go to Lowe’s and purchase a mask before returning.

“The customer then became angry and threw two shoeboxes at the employee and left the store,” KOCO-TV reports. “Police were able to identify the customer after the assault thanks to her leaving her wallet on the counter with her ID.”

Watch the assault below.