Homophobic ‘Karen’ Salon Owner Gina Bisignano Indicted on 7 Charges in Capitol Insurrection

Gina Bisignano, the homophobic Beverly Hills salon owner who went viral in December for an on-camera tirade in which she used gay slurs and a lot of other very 2020 stuff, was indicted on 7 counts on Friday for her participation in the Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Bisignano was identified in a video from the insurrection yelling through a megaphone: “Everybody, we need gas masks, we need weapons. We need strong, angry patriots to help our boys, they don’t want to leave. We need protection.”

Gina Bisignano, the California business owner previously charged in connection with the Capitol insurrection, has now been indicted on seven counts (Indictment was returned Friday but posted today.)https://t.co/8yEQhWM7US pic.twitter.com/MP9gfhvgQr — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 1, 2021

AlterNet reports: “Among the charges listed on grand jury document are Aiding and Abetting, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Civil Disorder, Destruction of Government Property, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds, and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building.”

TMZ reported on Bisignano’s lockdown protest back in December: “This woman, not wearing a mask, went on a homophobic rant while protesting outside the home of L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. The video starts with the woman firing off a homophobic slur at the person recording her. She added Nazi and brainwashing accusations too … just for good measure. Believe it or not, the video got even worse when the woman made an outlandish accusation about abortions. Also worth noting is her wardrobe choice for the occasion.”