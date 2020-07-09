Karen Goes to the Dentist: Woman Threatens to Sue Over Mask Rule, Gets Door Slammed in Her Face (WATCH)

A woman threatened to sue — declaring “I’ve waited long enough to get my teeth cleaned” — after being told she needed to wear a mask and have her temperature taken at a dental office.

The woman even claimed she had consulted with an attorney prior to her visit, only to have employees shut a door in her face.

“You’re going to work on my teeth, not my nose. I don’t wear masks getting my teeth cleaned,” the woman can be heard saying in video of the incident posted to Twitter, where it quickly went viral on Thursday.

“But it’s about the safety of all of our [staff],” an employee responds, referring to the COVID-19 precautions.

“Fine, I’ll cover my mouth. Can I be go be seated now?” says the unidentified blonde, sporting multi-colored spandex pants and a blue T-shirt, and carrying a large purse.

“No, because you’re not filling out the forms and letting us take your temperature. It’s about protecting our staff,” the employee says.

“You can’t take my temperature. That’s against the law. You’re not an MD,” the woman says.

“We can’t see you,” the employee responds.

“I have a right to sue you for harassing me, the manager, and this entire company — Smile, whatever you call it, Dental,” the woman says. “I do have that right, and I talked to my attorney before I came here, too. So does he want that to happen? I’ve waited long enough for my teeth to be cleaned. OK? Let’s get this done, OK?”

“They’re telling me I can’t see you,” the employee responds.

“Who’s ‘they’re’?” the woman says.

“The owner of the practice,” the employee responds.

“I want to hear him. Get him on the phone. He has to send me in written writing, too, I want to see your policy,” the woman says.

“You shouldn’t be in the building without a mask, either,” another employee says.

“I can do what I want. It’s not a law,” the woman declares.

“No, you can’t. This is a medical office,” the second employee tells the woman, before loudly shutting the door, leaving her standing in a waiting area.

“No, it’s a dental office,” the woman says.

It’s unclear where the incident occurred.

Watch it below.