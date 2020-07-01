John Travolta, Ed Henry, Terry Crews, Lincoln Project, Superspreaders, Bush Alums, Houston, KJ Apa, Jennifer Aniston: HOT LINKS

43 ALUMNI FOR JOE BIDEN. Hundreds of former members of the Bush administration launch PAC supporting Joe Biden’s presidential campaign: “We’re looking for the largest conglomerate of folks who want to help, whether it’s writing a check, making phone calls, helping to get out the vote, basic campaign 101. We just feel the time now is to restore dignity to the White House, and the current gentleman is not, so that’s why we’re supporting Joe Biden.”

ROBERT REICH. Trump’s reelection strategy in 25 steps.

DIPSHITTIEST STATEMENT OF THE DAY. Kayleigh McEnany calls Donald Trump “the most informed person on planet Earth.”

"This president, I'll tell you, is the most informed person on planet earth…" –@PressSec



In law school they teach you to make any argument you can in defense of your client and only stop when you laugh out loud-guess they don't do that at Harvard. pic.twitter.com/hjJMUeAhPU — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 30, 2020

BLACK LIVES MATTER. Terry Crews continues to make troubling statements about it: “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter”

UNMASKED. Donald Trump Jr. attended party in the Hamptons.

THE PERFORMANCES WERE THAT EXCITING. Glee producers filled audience with dummies.

SUPERSPREADERS. How they are driving the COVID-19-pandemic: “As scientists have learned more about COVID-19, it has become clear that so-called superspreader incidents—in which one person infects a disproportionate number of other individuals—have played an oversized role in the transmission of the virus that causes the disease.”

WE HAVE A PROBLEM. Houston hospitals at capacity: “With novel coronavirus cases in Texas approaching nearly 161,900, hospitals in Houston, the county seat of Harris County, are moving patients to facilities outside the city in a bid to cope with the surge in COVID-19-related cases and lack of beds.”

LINCOLN PROJECT ADS OF THE DAY. “Which Side of History” and “Betrayed”.

OKLAHOMA. Woman shot while trying to steal Nazi flag from man’s yard: “Authorities said the woman was dared at a party across the street to try and steal one of the Nazi flags the front yard of Alexander John Feaster’s front yard in Hunter. ‘On the way back someone hollered gun, she dropped the flag at the end of the driveway and shots were fired,’ Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm said.”

PHONING EDNA. Nikki Blonsky said she called John Travolta before coming out as gay. “I did not want the person who played my mother to have to find out about this from anybody else.”

JENNIFER ANISTON. Wear a damn mask.

FOX NEWS. Ed Henry fired over sexual misconduct: “Henry, a longtime Washington correspondent who was recently made co-anchor of the Fox Corp.-owned network’s mid-morning program “America’s Newsroom,” was let go quickly after the network received a complaint on June 25 from a former employee about Henry’s behavior from “years ago,” according to a statement from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace. “Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation. Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated,” the executives said in a statement.”

VICE. On NYC’s Queer Liberation March. “The march is only in its second year, but it became the de-facto in-person Pride event for New York City in 2020. It also fell at a time when police brutality protests were already raging across the country, sparked by the killing of George Floyd in May, and one year after the death of Layleen Polanco, a transgender woman who died in police custody at Rikers Island prison.”

