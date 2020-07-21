Virginia Racist Tries to Break Down Door of Verizon Store, Calls Employee ‘F**king N***er’ — WATCH

A Virginia man was arrested for disorderly conduct after he tried to break down the doors of a Verizon store while spitting at a black employee who had taken refuge inside. The man, later identified as Robert Preston Colonna, is seen in a video shared online, calling the Verizon employee a “f**king n***ger” and ramming the store’s door with his body.

“Verizon Kevin assaulted me before entering store throwing phones inside store then picking them up leaving the store claiming he had something else for us,” said Percell Wright, who shared the video to Facebook. “I IMMEDIATELY locked the door behind him. PLEASE help me get him FIRED. He used racial slurs and spit at me. I know his name is Robert. Robert initially pulled up to store in a company truck making a hard stop in front of store before jumping out and assaulting me while I was holding door for elderly man. He was only charged with Disorderly conduct. When police arrived I asked about assault charges. Robert stated he tripped before he hit me..true but his intentions before he tripped was to hit me I believe…as you can see what I mean Watch the video.. Robert works for Mid Atlantic Fire Protection # 757-455-8888 Incident occurred in Stafford, Virginia…Let get Robert Fired. Please Share……”

Another user shared Colonna’s mugshot, which she found after the incident. Colonna was arrested for disorderly conduct.

What would the reaction from law enforcement have been if it were a black man trying to beat down the door?