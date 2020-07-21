Netflix Cancels Production of Romantic Drama ‘If Only’ After Turkey Demands it Remove Gay Character

Netflix canceled production on its original scripted series If Only after the Turkish government demanded that it remove a gay character.

According to The Hollywood Reporter: “Netflix announced the eight-part romantic drama in March. Produced by Turkish shingle Ay Yapim, If Only was set to feature Turkish film star Özge Özpirincci. But Netflix has pulled the plug on the show after authorities, citing the existence of a homosexual supporting character in the script, refused to issue a filming license. Instead of censoring the script, Netflix has decided to pull the series altogether.”

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Deadline adds: “Per a translation in the Financial Times, If Only’s creator Ece Yörenç told Turkish film website Altyazi Fasikul: ‘Due to a gay character, permission to film the series was not granted and this is very frightening for the future.’ Responding to a request for comment from the FT, a spokesman for Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party acknowledged that concerns were raised about If Only.”

The series was announced in February.