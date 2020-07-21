Rep. Matt Gaetz Demands Liz Cheney Step Down as GOP Conference Chair for Opposing Trump, Supporting Fauci

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took a private dispute with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) public on Tuesday, demanding that Cheney step down as GOP conference chair because of her opposition to Donald Trump.
Tweeted Gaetz: “Liz Cheney has worked behind the scenes (and now in public) against Donald Trump and his agenda. House Republicans deserve better as our Conference Chair. Liz Cheney should step down or be removed. #MAGA.”
Sources told Politico reporter Melanie Zanona earlier in the day that a House GOP Conference meeting got heated as several members including Reps. Chip Roy, Louie Gohmert, Thomas Massie, Andy Biggs, and Jim Jordan launched criticisms of Cheney for opposing Trump and backing Dr. Anthony Fauci.