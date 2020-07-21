Rep. Matt Gaetz Demands Liz Cheney Step Down as GOP Conference Chair for Opposing Trump, Supporting Fauci

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took a private dispute with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) public on Tuesday, demanding that Cheney step down as GOP conference chair because of her opposition to Donald Trump.

Tweeted Gaetz: “Liz Cheney has worked behind the scenes (and now in public) against Donald Trump and his agenda. House Republicans deserve better as our Conference Chair. Liz Cheney should step down or be removed. #MAGA.”

Liz Cheney has worked behind the scenes (and now in public) against @realDonaldTrump and his agenda.



House Republicans deserve better as our Conference Chair.



Liz Cheney should step down or be removed. #MAGA July 21, 2020

Sources told Politico reporter Melanie Zanona earlier in the day that a House GOP Conference meeting got heated as several members including Reps. Chip Roy, Louie Gohmert, Thomas Massie, Andy Biggs, and Jim Jordan launched criticisms of Cheney for opposing Trump and backing Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Now Rep. Chip Roy is attacking Cheney for her support of Dr. Fauci, per source in the room.



He lamented that his liberal primary opponent retweeted Cheney’s tweet about Fauci. July 21, 2020

It sounds like this conference meeting — the first in-person GOP meeting in months — is turning into a full blown Freedom Caucus venting session/pile on. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 21, 2020