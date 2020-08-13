Alex Jones Mocked for Raging at Unfazed Teens About COVID ‘Hoax’ with Tiny Megaphone: WATCH

Disgraced conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones trended on Twitter Wednesday after marching around a park in Austin, Texas, and raging through a tiny megaphone at teen lifeguards now working as park monitors about the COVID “hoax”.

Imagine being Alex Jones and this is the life you’re living. Yelling through a bullhorn at disinterested teenagers. https://t.co/gCxoEOSoY4 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 12, 2020

The American-Statesman reports: “In a widely circulated video of Jones posted Monday, the host of the website InfoWars, said his wife was denied access to the greenbelt because she did not have a reservation, a new requirement by the city of Austin to limit large gatherings at certain trails and parks during the coronavirus pandemic. … The video of his greenbelt antics show Jones yelling at park employees, who are seated outside the entrance to check people in. …At one point, Jones walks over to an employee, standing just feet away from him, and asks, ‘Who are you, masked man?'”

Alex Jones turning into Walter from BIG LEBOWSKI. Whatever these guys are being paid to do their jobs it’s not enough https://t.co/PO4tBDkbyS — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) August 12, 2020

I’m so glad that Alex Jones is being sued into poverty and Oblivion. The subhuman has literally been reduced to screaming into a bullhorn whilst walking around aimlessly in circles. He’s a sad, evil, disturbed being. https://t.co/0yDx7DszSy August 12, 2020

They are looking at Alex Jones like “I’m thinking we should call the police on this crazed freak. He looks like he’s ready to have a heart attack too. I thought this was a park where you find quiet. What the he!!?” https://t.co/xis00A9FYL — Julia McCormick (@jpmcaction) August 12, 2020

These teenagers unfazed by Alex Jones having a full blown tantrum are an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/gZG5oLr328 — jonah jill (@jonah_jill) August 12, 2020