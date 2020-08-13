Alex Jones Mocked for Raging at Unfazed Teens About COVID ‘Hoax’ with Tiny Megaphone: WATCH

Disgraced conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones trended on Twitter Wednesday after marching around a park in Austin, Texas, and raging through a tiny megaphone at teen lifeguards now working as park monitors about the COVID “hoax”.
The American-Statesman reports: “In a widely circulated video of Jones posted Monday, the host of the website InfoWars, said his wife was denied access to the greenbelt because she did not have a reservation, a new requirement by the city of Austin to limit large gatherings at certain trails and parks during the coronavirus pandemic. … The video of his greenbelt antics show Jones yelling at park employees, who are seated outside the entrance to check people in. …At one point, Jones walks over to an employee, standing just feet away from him, and asks, ‘Who are you, masked man?'”