Video Shows Tampa Cop Kneeling on Neck of Black Lives Matter Leader, Leaving Her Hospitalized: WATCH

A Black Lives Matter leader was hospitalized Wednesday night after a Tampa police officer was seen kneeling on her neck in video posted to social media.

Newsweek reports: Protesters said Jae Passmore had been leaving a demonstration in downtown Tampa on Wednesday night when she was detained by police, The Tampa Bay Times reported. In one video shared on Instagram, Passmore is seen being pinned to the ground by several officers as protesters shout at them to free her. “Stop! Get your knee off her neck!” A protester can be heard repeatedly yelling. Another is heard screaming: “Get off of her like that!”

More from the Tampa Bay Times: Kai Robinson, 22, said he was one of the protestors who was with Passmore when she was detained. He described the scene as a “bit of a frenzy.” He said officers quickly emerged from unmarked police vehicles and descended on Passmore, then took her to the ground. She was on the ground for about 20 minutes, Robinson said. Robinson said officers appeared to target Passmore for arrest but protesters at the scene did not know what charge she faces. “They specifically wanted Jae, they went for Jae and they didn’t even look at anybody else,” Robinson said.