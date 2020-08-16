GOP House Candidate Stokes Anti-LGBTQ Hate in Campaign Materials: What Happens When a Male Church Member ‘Goes on Vacation and Returns 4 Weeks Later as a Female?’

Bob Good campaign video / screenshot

Bob Good, a GOP House candidate in central Virginia and a proud graduate of Jerry Falwell‘s Liberty University, is stoking anti-LGBTQ hate in campaign materials sent to Republican leaders and clergy.

Good became the GOP’s nominee after incumbent Denver Riggleman made headlines for officiating a gay wedding.

Good is now trying to instill fear around a state law which went into effect on July 1 prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, according to an invitation obtained by the New York Times which reads: “What happens when a male member of your congregation goes on vacation and returns four weeks later as a female? What do your church bylaws state regarding a man dressed as a woman who attends a church function and expects to use the women’s restroom.”

The NYT adds: “Cameron Webb, the Democratic candidate facing Mr. Good, is a practicing physician who also teaches at the University of Virginia. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, citing Mr. Webb’s performance in the Democratic primary, has pledged assistance to his campaign. If elected, Mr. Webb would become the first Black physician in Congress.”