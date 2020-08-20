Towleroad Gay News

Costco Karen Coughs on Customer Who Called Out Boyfriend for Not Wearing Mask: ‘I’ve Got COVID. You’re Gonna Get Sick’ (WATCH)

A woman coughed in the face of a customer who called out her boyfriend for not wearing a mask in a Costco store in California.

In video of the incident posted to Twitter on Thursday, the man who filmed the incident follows the boyfriend, who has an American flag mask draped around his ear, and asks why he’s not wearing it.

“You got something you want to say to the world? Is there something about the mask you’re opposed to?” the man says.

After the woman threatens to call security, an employee approaches and asks her boyfriend to put on his mask, given that it’s required by law. As the confrontation continues, the boyfriend asks, “Dude, what are you recording me for?”

“Because I have family members who’ve died from COVID, bud, and you don’t seem to care,” the man responds.

Moments later, the woman walks over and gets in the man’s face, saying, “This isn’t social distancing. You’re actually disrespecting me because you’re in my space.”

“Did you just walk up to me, because I didn’t take a step,” the man responds.

“Yeah, I did, so protect yourself,” she says, before coughing repeatedly on him. “You need to get the fuck out of our space. Like seriously, back off.”

“Why don’t you stay home?” the man responds.

“You’re going to be staying home now, because I’ve got COVID, and you’re going to get sick,” the woman says before the video ends.

Watch it below and check out a few reactions.

