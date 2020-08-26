Donald Trump Jr. Responds to Claims He Was on Cocaine During RNC Speech: WATCH

On FOX & Friends Wednesday morning, Donald Trump Jr. offered some excuses for his “coked up” look during Monday night’s RNC speech.

“The main concern was ‘why were his eyes so glassy?'” asked Steve Doocy.

Replied Donald Jr: “I guess there must have been something with the lighting but they started doing this trending thing, ‘Donald Trump Jr’s on cocaine’ and all that. I said, ‘oh no, you have me confused with Hunter Biden.'”

Donald Jr. then went on to go after Bette Midler and “woke Hollywood types” criticizing Melania’s speech.