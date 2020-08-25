‘Coked’ Trends After Donald Trump Jr’s Lie-Filled, Glassy, Red-Eyed RNC Speech: WATCH

Donald Trump Jr. gave a taped speech at the first night of the Republican National Convention, which CNN called a “parade of dishonesty”: “While CNN also watched and fact-checked the Democrats, those four nights combined didn’t have the number of misleading and false claims made on the first night of the Republicans’ convention.”

But after Donald Trump Jr’s speech, viewers were not talking about its content (which was filled with so many lies it’s not worth sharing in full), they were talking about drugs. “Coked” was still trending on Twitter early Tuesday morning.

Stephen Colbert, who responded immediately to the convention in a hilarious live monologue, said, “It was his keynote address, in that he looked like he had snorted a key. So before I tell you what he said, can we zoom in on Junior’s sweaty face and wet, bloodshot eyes? Either he’s high or that’s what happens when you live in the splash zone of Screamin’ Guilfoyle. Just bring a poncho!”

Here are a few more reactions:

I don’t think that’s why we’re still talking about it #coked pic.twitter.com/YSJKxY43fV — MLE @🏡🌺 (@MLEco2h2o) August 25, 2020

“Many people” are saying Junior was coked up when he gave his taped speech for his daddy at the RNC. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) August 25, 2020

An alternative theory of Don Jr. to the popular "this guy was coked up" theory. https://t.co/NbWjTuNQgo — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 25, 2020

I saw #cocaine was trending and I watched the Carrot Jr's speech. Now, I've taken my fair share of cocaine, some might say unfair, so I know intimately from whence I speak. That dude was coked out of his fucking gourd. Think I'm wrong? Just count the blinks… — Jason DeFillippo 🎤 (@jpdef) August 25, 2020

I'll meet you back in the green room for another line! Dude you ruined the whole night being coked out! pic.twitter.com/EZZ0cQlq5j — Frankinhtown🌊🌊🌊 (@frankinhtown16) August 25, 2020

I’m not saying the Trump family had a bad night, but “adderall” and “coked up” are both now trending. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 25, 2020

And before the speech, gay former ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell gave him a bedazzled clutch.

The ol’ holding cans of Red Bull to distract us from the lines of cocaine trick. @DonaldJTrumpJr #cocaineeyes #coked

pic.twitter.com/k4zZ9pY2DZ — Jar of Ghosts (@Jar0fGhosts) August 25, 2020

It was so 'strong' that Cocaine, Don Jr, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Fidel Castro, Erdogan, Coked, and Loch Ness were all trending and Faux Spews cut away from it.



Not sure that's the 'uplifiting, positive' message you were going for. pic.twitter.com/vMgHW0KqH9 — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) August 25, 2020

Last night on our @tlrd Twitter feed, Susie Bright was live-tweeting, and Jon Bailiff was doing illustrations. They’ll be doing it each night of the RNC. Here’s their take on Don Jr.