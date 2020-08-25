‘Coked’ Trends After Donald Trump Jr’s Lie-Filled, Glassy, Red-Eyed RNC Speech: WATCH

Donald Trump Jr. gave a taped speech at the first night of the Republican National Convention, which CNN called a “parade of dishonesty”: “While CNN also watched and fact-checked the Democrats, those four nights combined didn’t have the number of misleading and false claims made on the first night of the Republicans’ convention.”
But after Donald Trump Jr’s speech, viewers were not talking about its content (which was filled with so many lies it’s not worth sharing in full), they were talking about drugs. “Coked” was still trending on Twitter early Tuesday morning.
Stephen Colbert, who responded immediately to the convention in a hilarious live monologue, said, “It was his keynote address, in that he looked like he had snorted a key. So before I tell you what he said, can we zoom in on Junior’s sweaty face and wet, bloodshot eyes? Either he’s high or that’s what happens when you live in the splash zone of Screamin’ Guilfoyle. Just bring a poncho!”
Here are a few more reactions:
And before the speech, gay former ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell gave him a bedazzled clutch.
Last night on our @tlrd Twitter feed, Susie Bright was live-tweeting, and Jon Bailiff was doing illustrations. They’ll be doing it each night of the RNC. Here’s their take on Don Jr.