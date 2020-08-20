Trump Cultist Threatens County Officials Over COVID-19 Rules in Insane Speech: ‘It’s Not Going to Be Peaceful Much Longer’ (WATCH)

Carlos Zapata (Facebook)

A supporter of President Donald Trump is threatening to wage war “against our own citizens” if officials in his Northern California county don’t soon lift COVID-19 restrictions.

“Right now, we’re being peaceful, and you better be happy that we’re good citizens, that we’re peaceful citizens, but it’s not going to be peaceful much longer, OK?” Carlos Zapata told the Shasta County Board of Supervisors last week.

“And this isn’t a threat, I’m not a criminal, but I’m telling you: Good citizens are going to turn into concerned and revolutionary citizens real soon,” Zapata added. “And nobody else is going to say that. I’m probably the only person who has the balls to say what I’m saying right now. And we’re building, we’re organizing, and we’ll work with law enforcement or without law enforcement, but you won’t stop us when the time comes, because our families are starving. …

“This is a warning for what’s coming,” he said. “It’s not going to be peaceful much longer. It’s not going to be rah-rah, it’s not going to be speeches, it’s not going to be gathering outside saying the Pledge of allegiance. It’s not going to be waving flags. It’s gonna be real. When you see the things I’ve seen — I went to war for this country. I’ve seen the ugliest, dirtiest part of humanity. I’ve been in combat, and I never want to go back again, but I’m telling you what, I will to save this country. If it has to be against our own citizens, it will happen, and there’s a million people like me, and you won’t stop us. Open the county. Let our citizens do what they need to do. Let owners of businesses do what they need to do to feed their families. Take the masks off. Quit masking and muzzling your children. The psychological damage you’re doing to them is horrible. I’ve had six friends kill themselves since this happened — veterans who lost their jobs. How do you feel about being complicit in perpetuating that? The greatest hoax ever perpetuated on the American people, and you’re part of it.”

Zapata was one of about 60 people who spoke during the meeting to call for the county to lift COVID-19 restrictions, according to a report from the Redding Record Searchlight. They also staged a rally outside. County officials responded by noting that the state, not the county, is behind the COVID-19 rules.

