Ilhan Omar (D-MN) Wins Minnesota Democratic Primary; QAnon Conspiracy Theorist Wins GOP Primary Runoff in Georgia

Rep. Ilhan Omar has won the Democratic primary in Minnesota.

CNN reports: “Antone Melton-Meaux, an attorney who runs a mediation practice and is a first-time candidate for elected office, raised a substantial amount of money in his bid to take on the congresswoman — more than $4.1 million as of July 22, according to Federal Election Commission data. Omar had raised around $4.3 million by the same date. Melton-Meaux had argued that Omar is divisive and overly focused on building a national profile.”

In other primary news, “In Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a GOP candidate with ties to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory and a track record of incendiary rhetoric, won a primary runoff. That outcome leaves Greene well positioned to win a congressional seat in the fall and puts national Republicans in the difficult position of how to respond and whether and to what extent they will support a conspiracy theory-touting nominee who’s also made comments using Islamophobic and anti-Semitic tropes.”