Jennifer Hudson performed a dazzling version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” as part of CBS’s John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special which aired on Tuesday night.

Hudson also shared thoughts on her Instagram after the late congressman and civil rights icon passed in July: “‘Servant well done’ I can hear God saying that to you now! Rest In Peace congressman civil rights icon , John Lewis! We thank u and will always remember you and celebrate you for your work.”