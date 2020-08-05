Brianna Keilar, Kraft Mac and Cheese, Orville Peck, Troye Sivan, Nevada, Dua Lipa, Neil Young, Ghislaine Maxwell: HOT LINKS

BRIANNA KEILAR. CNN anchor reads Trump campaign advisor Mercedes Schlapp a new one on mail-in voting: “This is just pointless, okay. This is pointless. I get it, you’re just saying a bunch of crap. Okay. You’re saying a bunch of crap.”

SUPPRESSION. Trump sues to stop Nevadans from voting by mail. “The suit, which claims such statewide voting by mail is unconstitutional, comes one day after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill that would facilitate mail-in voting for most of the state, with a limited number of in-person polls.”

NEIL YOUNG. Rocker sues Trump campaign for copyright infringement: The campaign has willfully ignored Plaintiff’s telling it not to play the Songs and willfully proceeded to play the Songs despite its lack of a license.”

GHISLAINE MAXWELL. Jeffrey Epstein’s “recruiter” has won a court ruling to keep her 2016 testimony secret for now.

250 CASES. A YMCA non-socially distanced no-mask required sleepaway camp in Georgia shuts down after 10 days after massive COVID outbreak.

DNC. Biden to accept nomination virtually: “Biden will accept his nomination virtually from his home state of Delaware, the DNC said. The other scheduled speakers, including Biden’s eventual running mate, will now address the convention, remotely as well, the committee said — a move that, in effect, makes the event all virtual.”

SOUTH LAWN. Trump may accept nomination from White House…

COGNITIVE TEST. Biden scoffs at CBS reporter: “Why the hell should I take a test? That’s like saying to you, ‘before you got on this program, you take a test on whether you’ve taken cocaine or not. What are you a junky?’

KANYE WEST. Trump lawyer helping Kanye West get on the presidential ballot. “Kanye West has officially submitted signatures to appear on the ballot in Wisconsin, arguably the most important state on the presidential map — and those signatures were dropped off by an experienced GOP operative with ties to President Trump’s campaign.”

NEW YORK. Ritchie Torres wins New York primary, final results show: “Torres, who identifies as Afro-Latino, would most likely be one of the first two openly gay Black or Latino members of Congress; the other is Mondaire Jones, a 33-year old lawyer who defeated another crowded field seeking to fill the seat in the Hudson Valley being vacated by Nita Lowey, the first woman to chair the House Appropriations Committee.”

FLORIDA. Man faces charges for spitting in boy’s face for wearing mask at restaurant: “The incident occurred Sunday night at Ricky T’s in Treasure Island. Police said 47-year-old Jason Copenhaver walked up to the boy who was sitting at a table wearing a mask, and told him to take it off. Police said the suspect also asked the child if he could shake his hand. When the boy refused, police said Copenhaver grabbed the boy’s arm, and got close enough to his face that his spit landed on the child. Then, police said, the suspect told the child, ‘You now have coronavirus.'”

RISE AND SHINE. Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is now being rebranded as a breakfast food: “These last few months have not been easy, and the struggle is real for parents with kids who are picky eaters,” the company said in a press release, adding that “56% of parents have served their kids Mac & Cheese for breakfast more often during Covid-19 related state lockdowns than previous months.”

TEASER OF THE DAY. Dua Lipa to release full remix album of Future Nostalgia featuring Missy Elliott, Madonna, Gwen Stefani, Mark Ronson and more.

COVER OF THE DAY. Orville Peck “Smalltown Boy”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Troye Sivan “Rager Teenager”.

HUMP DAY HUMPS. Antony.