Pool Boy Says Jerry Falwell Jr. ‘Enjoyed Watching’ Me Have Sex with His Wife

Giancarlo Granda, the “pool boy” evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr. said is extorting he and his wife over an alleged affair, told Reuters that Falwell “enjoyed watching from the corner of the room” while he had sex with his wife.

Reuters reports: “Granda showed Reuters emails, text messages and other evidence that he says demonstrate the sexual nature of his relationship with the couple, who have been married since 1987. ‘Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,’ Granda said in an interview. Now 29, he described the liaisons as frequent – ‘multiple times per year’ – and said the encounters took place at hotels in Miami and New York, and at the Falwells’ home in Virginia. His friendship with the Falwells eventually soured, Granda told Reuters, in part because he wanted to dissolve his ties with the couple and fell into a business dispute with them.”