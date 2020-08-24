Eric Trump Named in Fraud Investigation Filing Against Trump Organization by NY Attorney General: ‘No One is Above the Law’

Eric Trump has been named in a filing by New York Attorney General Letizia James related to a fraud investigation of the Trump Organization.

Tweeted James: “I took action to force the Trump Organization, and specifically EVP Eric Trump, to comply with my office’s ongoing investigation into its financial dealings. For months, the Trump Organization has failed to fully comply with our subpoenas in this investigation. Our investigation began after Michael Cohen testified before Congress that Trump’s annual financial statements inflated the values of his assets to obtain favorable terms for loans & insurance coverage, while also deflating the value of other assets to reduce real estate taxes.”

“We are seeking thousands of documents and testimony from multiple witnesses regarding several Trump Organization properties and transactions, including from Eric Trump, who was intimately involved in one or more transactions under review,” James added. “The Trump Organization has stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath. That’s why we filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to comply with our lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony. Nothing will stop us from following the facts and the law, wherever they may lead. These questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered, because no one is above the law.”

Reuters reports: “Four properties are being probed, with a particular focus on a 212-acre (85.8 hectare) property in northern Westchester County, north of New York City, called the Seven Springs Estate. … Other properties being probed include 40 Wall Street in downtown Manhattan, the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles, and the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago.”

Trump lashed out at James on Twitter Monday, accusing the attorney general of trying to sabotage the Republican Convention.