‘Frat House Karen’ Taunts Motorist After COVID-Defying Partier Threw Drink on Him: WATCH

The University of Kansas Chancellor has issued a cease-and-desist order for two fraternities in Lawrence, Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi, after a video of a frat party in violation of the state’s COVID guidelines went viral.

In the clip, a group of frat bros and their “house Karen” are seen arguing with the motorist. The motorist told the Kansas City Star that “he mistakenly pulled into their driveway and one of the group threw an alcoholic drink into his car.”

The KC Star reports: “The fraternity identified the men in the background of the video as residents of the chapter’s house. They said, in keeping with university guidelines, no outside guests are allowed on the property. All residents previously tested negative for coronavirus, they added. The group was gathered outside to welcome new sorority pledges to KU, the statement continued. They identify the woman engaging with Schooler in the video as their house director who makes sure the house is sanitized twice a day and that members are complying with health orders, they said.”