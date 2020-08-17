Protesters Demand Firing of Police Officer Who Wrote ‘KILL THEM ALL’ on Live Stream of ‘Black Lives Matter’ Rally: WATCH

Protesters in Colorado Springs marched outside the mayor’s house on Friday demanding the firing of Sgt. Keith Wrede, a police officer who, using a pseudonym, wrote “KILL THEM ALL” during a livestream of a Black Lives Matter protest on the I-25 highway.

KOAA reports: “That protest happened on June 30 when protestors blocked traffic on I-25. Four of those protesters would later be criminally charged for their role. CSPD internal affairs investigated and on August 10 announced Wrede would be suspended for 40 hours and lose pay. He was also reassigned within the department. Saturday’s protesters were tired of what they see as business as usual.”

They believe Wrede should be fired.