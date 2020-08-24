Kellyanne Conway to Leave White House, George Conway to Take Leave from Lincoln Project After Daughter Says She’s Seeking ‘Emancipation’

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and her disaffected Republican husband George, who co-founded the anti-Trump group ‘The Lincoln Project’, announced they’ll step down from their positions to do what’s “best for their four children” one day after their daughter Claudia said she was “officially pushing for emancipation.”

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus.



Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly.



Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N



God Bless You All. August 24, 2020

Wrote Kellyanne in a statement: “We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

The dual announcements came after Claudia Conway, their daughter who is an anti-Trump, Black Lives Matter supporter, LGBTQ ally, and TikToker, made it known on Twitter that she was seeking emancipation from her parents.

i’m devasted that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

i’m a savage lol i’m aware — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

y’all love to twist everything 😭😭 i’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

as for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop “stanning” him — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

i have been using social media as an outlet to express my passions, individuality, and to shed light on some hardships. i have been vulnerable for a reason. thank you for supporting me. ❤️ — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020