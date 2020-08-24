Kellyanne Conway to Leave White House, George Conway to Take Leave from Lincoln Project After Daughter Says She’s Seeking ‘Emancipation’

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and her disaffected Republican husband George, who co-founded the anti-Trump group ‘The Lincoln Project’, announced they’ll step down from their positions to do what’s “best for their four children” one day after their daughter Claudia said she was “officially pushing for emancipation.”
Wrote Kellyanne in a statement: “We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”
The dual announcements came after Claudia Conway, their daughter who is an anti-Trump, Black Lives Matter supporter, LGBTQ ally, and TikToker, made it known on Twitter that she was seeking emancipation from her parents.