White Police Officers Captured on Video Shooting Unarmed Black Man 7 Times in the Back, Prompting Protests, Curfew in Kenosha, Wisconsin: WATCH

A group of white Kenosha, Wisconsin police officers shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an unarmed black man, 7 times in the back on Sunday as he got into a car. Blake’s children were in the vehicle. Warning: the video is graphic.

Blake is reportedly hospitalized in the ICU fighting for his life.

Confirmed: Jacob Blake’s 3 SONS were IN THE CAR he was getting into when @KenoshaPolice shot him tonight. They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!! #JusticeForJacobBlake — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

The officers have been placed on leave amid an investigation, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers released a statement on Sunday night: “Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

A curfew was put in place overnight in Kenosha.