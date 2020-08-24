White Police Officers Captured on Video Shooting Unarmed Black Man 7 Times in the Back, Prompting Protests, Curfew in Kenosha, Wisconsin: WATCH

A group of white Kenosha, Wisconsin police officers shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake, an unarmed black man, 7 times in the back on Sunday as he got into a car. Blake’s children were in the vehicle. Warning: the video is graphic.
Blake is reportedly hospitalized in the ICU fighting for his life.
The officers have been placed on leave amid an investigation, according to the Kenosha Police Department.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers released a statement on Sunday night: “Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”
A curfew was put in place overnight in Kenosha.