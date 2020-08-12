Maskless Tennessee Cop on Power Trip Rips Face Mask Off Man Filming State Troopers: WATCH

A maskless Tennessee cop angrily approached a man filming a pair of state troopers who had pulled over a motorist, threatened to arrest him, got in the man’s face, and then ripped off the man’s face mask. He also had his hand on his gun in a threatening manner.

615-251-5228. Just spoke with Arlene. Lovely and patient. Said an investigation into this incident with Officer Harvey Briggs, Tennessee Highway Patrol, was opened yesterday. Declined to say if he’s on desk duty pending outcome of report. https://t.co/QeDFcsJwQV — Pamela Popeil (@pamelapopeil) August 12, 2020

TMZ reports: “Andrew Golden says this went down Monday near the Tennessee State Capitol building as he was recording state troopers who had pulled over a motorist. He says he kept a safe distance away on a public sidewalk before State Trooper Harvey Briggs — who was not involved in the traffic stop — threw a fit. … Golden claims Briggs then stepped on his foot — all without wearing a mask, mind you — and then, suddenly, ripped Golden’s mask off his face. He immediately called out Briggs for it … and you hear Briggs deny it as he walked away saying, ‘I’m tired of you people making stuff up.'”