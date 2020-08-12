‘Mrs. Maisel’ Star Alex Borstein Just Revealed Whether She Thinks Her Character ‘Susie’ is Gay

In a new interview, Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein, who plays Midge’s outspoken manager, talked about her character Susie Myerson’s sexual orientation, as well as the people who wonder about it.

“One thing I like about her is she’s like this fleshy, new-formed baby,” Borstein told the L.A. Times. “It’s interesting that a lot of people who want to know about her sexuality are the same people who would be like, ‘We don’t want it to be labeled.’ I like that she’s never had the luxury of having a relationship or even exploring it. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s never even had her first kiss. She’s absolutely in love with Midge to some degree, but I think she falls in love with minds.”

Check out the full interview here.