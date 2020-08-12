‘Racist Nonsense’: False ‘Birther’ Posts About Kamala Harris Already Popping Up on Facebook

As Democrats celebrate Joe Biden’s historic pick for a running mate, Kamala Harris, false “birther” conspiracies about Harris are already spreading on Facebook.

Writes FactCheck.org: “Multiple posts on Facebook falsely claim that — in the event Biden is unable to serve out his term –Harris is ineligible to serve as president because she’s an ‘anchor baby’ whose parents are immigrants. Days before Biden had even announced his choice of running mate, the posts said: ‘Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris as his VP.’ The posts go on to claim, ‘If crazy Joe cannot serve his full term, Kamala cannot by constitutional law become President. She is an anchor baby, mother is from India, father is Jamaican, and neither were american citizens at time of her birth. That means the Presidency would fall on Speaker of the house. Recently Nancy Pelosi stated that she was next in line to become President. THAT in itself is reason to vote her out in November. Democrats have worked the whole scenario out and I believe that is why they chose Kamala Harris.’

The site continues: “In an email to FactCheck.Org, Josh Chafetz, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center who specializes in constitutional law, described the Facebook posts as ‘racist nonsense.'”

Head to FactCheck.org for more.