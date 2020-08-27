Mike Pence Stokes Fear in RNC Speech: ‘You Won’t Be Safe in Joe Biden’s America’ — WATCH

Vice President Mike Pence took the stage at last night’s Republican National Convention and tried to draw stark contrasts between Trump’s America and Joe Biden’s America, but as is constant with the current administration it was a classic case of projection, and lies.

Said Pence: “The American people know we don’t have to choose between supporting law enforcement, and standing with African American neighbors to improve the quality of life in our cities and towns.From the first days of this administration, we have done both. And we will keep doing both for four more years in the White House. Joe Biden says America is systemically racist. And that law enforcement in America has a, quote, ‘implicit bias’ against minorities. And when asked whether he’d support cutting funding to law enforcement, and he replied, ‘Yes, absolutely’ Joe Biden would double down on the very policies that are leading to unsafe streets and violence in America’s cities.The hard truth is… you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America. Under President Trump, we will stand with those who stand on the Thin Blue Line, and we’re not going to defund the police — not now, not ever.”

Pence’s remarks came the day after a Trump-supporting ‘Blue Lives Matter’ vigilante murdered two people who were protesting the police shooting of an unarmed black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Oh, the irony.

“My fellow Americans, we are passing through a time of testing,” Pence added. “Soon, we will come to a time for choosing. Joe Biden has referred to himself as a ‘transition candidate.’ But many are asking: A transition to what? Last week, Democrats didn’t talk much about their agenda, and if I were them, I wouldn’t want to either. Bernie Sanders, did tell his followers that Joe Biden could be the most liberal President of modern times, and confirmed that, quote, ‘Many of the ideas we fought for, that just a few years ago were considered radical, are now mainstream’ in the Democratic Party. At the root of their agenda, is the belief that America is driven by envy, not aspiration — that millions of Americans harbor ill-will toward their neighbors, instead of loving our neighbors as themselves. The radical left believes the federal government must be involved in every aspect of our lives to correct those American wrongs. They believe the federal government needs to dictate how Americans live, how we should work, how we should raise our children — and, in the process, deprive our people of freedom, prosperity, and security. Their agenda is based on government control; our agenda is based on freedom.”

Biden has no desire to defund the police, Reuters notes: “Biden rejects that approach and has promised instead to invest $300 million in grants to hire more diverse officers and train them to develop better relationships with communities.”

Pence’s full speech: