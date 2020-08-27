Lowlights of Night 3 of the Republican National Convention: WATCH

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Senator Marcia Blackburn, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Karen Pence, former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, former NFL player Jack Brewer, former acting director of national intelligence and homocon Richard Grenell, and Vice President Mike Pence were among the speakers at last night’s Republican National Convention.

Some not-so-choice quotes from the speakers (not all of which appear in the clip above):

Said Noem: “From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction and murder. People that can afford to flee have fled. But the people that can’t — good, hard-working Americans — are left to fend for themselves.”

Said Marcia Blackburn: ““If the Democrats had their way, they would keep you locked in your house until you become dependent on the government for everything. That sounds a lot like Communist China to me — maybe that’s why Joe Biden is so soft on them. Why Nancy Pelosi says that ‘China would prefer Joe Biden.’ … As hard as Democrats try, they can’t cancel our heroes. They can’t contest their bravery, and they can’t dismiss the powerful sense of service that lives deep in their souls. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their radical allies try to destroy these heroes, because if there are no heroes to inspire us — government can control us.”

Said Kayleigh McEnany: “With my mom, dad, husband, and Jesus Christ by my side, I underwent a mastectomy, almost eliminating my chance of breast cancer— a decision I now celebrate. During one of my most difficult times, I expected to have the support of my family, but I had more support than I knew. As I came out of anesthesia, one of the first calls I received was from Ivanka Trump. Days later, as I recovered, my phone rang. It was President Trump, calling to check on me.I was blown away. Here was the leader of the free world caring about me. Though I didn’t personally know the President at the time, I know him well now and I can tell you that this President loves the American people, stands by Americans with preexisting conditions, and supports working moms. When I started working for President Trump, my husband and I became pregnant with our first child, I would see President Trump at rallies. He would routinely ask me how my baby was doing. The same way President Trump has supported me, he supports you.”

Said Karen Pence, who works as an art teacher at a Christian school that bans gay students: “In these difficult times, we’ve all seen so many examples of everyday Americans reaching out a hand to those in need, those who ‘in humility have considered others more important than themselves.’ We’ve seen healthcare workers, teachers, first responders, mental health providers, law enforcement officers, grocery and delivery workers, and farmers, and so many others. Heroes all!100 years ago, today, women secured the right to vote. So let’s vote, America! Let’s honor our heroes! Let’s reelect President Trump and Vice President Pence for 4 more years!”

Said Jack Brewer: “I know what racism looks like, I’ve seen it firsthand. America, it has no resemblance to President Trump. I’m fed up with the way he’s portrayed in the media, who refuse to acknowledge what he’s actually done for the Black community. It’s confusing the minds of our innocent children. … At some point, for the sake of our children, the policies must take priority over the personalities. So because you have an issue with President Trump’s tone, you’re going to allow Biden and Harris to deny our underserved Black and brown children school choice? Are we so offended by the president’s campaign slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ that we’re going to ignore that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have collectively been responsible for locking up countless Black men for nonviolent crimes?”

Said homocon Ric Grenell, who never brought up his sexual orientation: “America First does not advance the interests of one group of Americans at the expense of another. It has no bias about red and blue, educated or not educated, urban or rural. America First is simply the belief that politicians should focus on the equality and dignity of every American, and that the is duty is fulfilled by promoting the safety and wealth of the American people.”

