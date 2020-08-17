Randy Rainbow Heralds Democratic Knight in Shining Armor: ‘Kamala!’ — WATCH

The 1960 Broadway musical Camelot could not have been given a better reboot than the new video from brilliant political musical parodist Randy Rainbow on Joe Biden’s pick for running mate Kamala Harris. That’s KAH-ma-la!

And though Trump calls her phony, mean and nasty…

There’s no doubt she’s more qualified than he…

She sold me when I saw…

her come for Kavanaugh

for no one makes a grown man cry like she can …. Kamala!

Rainbow ensures that you’ll never forget how to pronounce her name in this warning that Mike Pence (and Donald Trump) need to take very, very seriously.