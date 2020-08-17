Sharon Stone Pleads with Voters to Remove ‘Killer’ Trump, Slams Anti-Maskers as Sister with COVID Fights for Her Life: WATCH

Sharon Stone blasted “non-mask wearers” on Instagram after posting that her sister, who has lupus, and her sister’s husband are hospitalized in Montana for COVID-19 and are fighting for their lives.

Wrote Stone on Instagram Sunday: “My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please 💜.”

Stone posted a searing follow-up video on Sunday night, revealing a few more details about her family and their deaths and hospitalizations. She called out Donald Trump, without mentioning his name, for being a “killer.”

Said Stone: “I want to talk to you about compassionate integrity versus politics and greed. “

Stone explained that her sister and husband “stayed at home for as long as they could” because they live in Montana, where you can’t get tested unless you’re symptomatic and can’t get your test results for five days.

“The nurses in the hospital that are taking care of them in the hospital can’t get tested because they don’t have tests to test them with,” Stone continued. “Those nurses are risking their lives and can’t get tested. The stress the strain, the exhaustions that’s happening in that hospital is met with the conflict around the courthouse where people are carrying guns and saying that it’s their freedom not to have to wear a mask.”

Stone said Montana’s Governor Steve Bullock is not returning her calls and the health department is hanging up on her.

“They keep saying that the risks are so small and that you might not die and that it’ll be fine,” Stone added. “But I’m telling you what’s going on with my family. My grandmother died of COVID and my godmother died of COVID. My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives and my sister is not doing well. They couldn’t give her the remdesivir until she went to the hospital because that’s the law there. And there was no one to help them while they were home alone because there are no kind of nurses that can come to the house there because there’s no test for them.”

“When they say there are tests for everyone, they are LYING,” Stone said. “When they say there are tests even for the nurses in the hospitals, they are LYING. People are dying and fighting for their lives because there is nothing but lies. And because the people at the governor’s houses, the people at health departments are simply so overwhelmed, they’re not answering the phones. They are hanging up. Not returning calls.”

“This is the state that we’re in,” Stone continued. “The ONLY thing that’s going to change this is if you VOTE. And if you vote for Biden. And if you vote for Kamala Harris. And the reason that’s going to happen is because with women in power we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live. And we will fight for people to get tested. Because the only countries that are doing well with COVID are the ones that have women in leadership.”

“Please vote,” Stone concluded. “And please, whatever you do, don’t vote for a killer.”