The Republican Party Announces its Platform for 2020: Do What Trump Wants — READ IT

The Republican Party has put out a memo announcing that it will have no new platform in 2020 and will focus on one thing: Donald Trump, hatred of the media, hatred of the Obama-Biden administration, MAGA. Behold:

Resolution Platform 2020 by towleroad on Scribd

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign put out a list of agenda items he has promised.

They include “Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020; Return to Normal in 2021; Hold China Fully Accountable for Allowing the Virus to Spread around the World; Teach American Exceptionalism; Increase Criminal Penalties for Assaults on Law Enforcement Officers; Bring Violent Extremist Groups Like ANTIFA to Justice; Get Allies to Pay their Fair Share.

Trump will reportedly speak every night of the convention.

CNN reports: “Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller on Sunday told NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ that viewers can plan on hearing Trump ‘speaking at various parts through each of the nights’ at the GOP convention, but would not elaborate whether that meant live remarks, speeches or prerecorded video segments. Miller said Republicans will present an ‘optimistic and upbeat convention this week’ in contrast with what he described as last week’s ‘massive grievance fest’ of a Democratic National Convention.”