Trump Says Election Mail Drop Boxes Might Give You COVID, Teases Announcement of ‘Therapeutic Breakthrough’ Against Coronavirus

In his latest assault on mail-in voting, Donald Trump warned on Sunday morning that USPS mail drop boxes might give you COVID-19.

Tweeted Trump: “So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!”

So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud! August 23, 2020

And late Saturday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump would have an announcement about “a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China Virus” on Sunday night. It’s unclear what that might be or if MyPillow’s Mike Lindell would be involved.

News conference with President @realDonaldTrump at 6 pm tomorrow concerning a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China Virus. Secretary Azar and Dr. Hahn will be in attendance. August 23, 2020

Trump’s Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris hhaves a major network interview with ABC News’ David Muir airing at 8 pm ET on Sunday night.

A couple of teases of the ABC News interview: