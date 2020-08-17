Rush Limbaugh Repeats Crude Sexist Smear of Kamala Harris

Trump’s Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree Rush Limbaugh on Friday repeated several crude sexist smears against vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, letting listeners know that she had been called a “hoe” by an NBA photographer, and asking for reactions about a smear that she “slept her way up into California political life by being a very public escort and mattress for California Democrat kingmaker Willie Brown.”

Media Matter shared the clip.

Limbaugh had mentioned Harris and Brown earlier this month, Newsweek notes, quoting a SF Examiner op-ed by Brown that said, “If Joe Biden offers [her] the vice presidential slot, my advice to her would be to politely decline. Harris is a tested and proven campaigner who will work her backside…”

“And, by the way, if anybody knows her backside, it’s Willie Brown,” Limbaugh added. “I mean in the biblical, intimate sense. He knows her backside. They’ve both acknowledged that she knows his, even though his backside is not as big as hers was.”

Limbaugh has also questioned Harris’s claim to be African-American, and compared her to adult film performer Stormy Daniels.

Limbaugh trended on social media Monday because of the remarks.

Rush Limbaugh is a convicted criminal. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) August 17, 2020

Let’s be very clear, Rush Limbaugh is a racist, sexist, misogynistic, vulgar, evil, hateful, moronic, hideous, pile of shit whose been married 4 times and was gifted the Medal of Freedom by a rapist criminal predator. And some were wondering why I felt nothing when he got cancer. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 17, 2020

Even Rush Limbaugh can’t believe Melania is giving him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



He’s been arrested on drug charges, married 4 times, is a con man conspirator.



Trump will be at his funeral. pic.twitter.com/eZQA4ALq9l — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) August 17, 2020

See if you can find Rush Limbaugh in this photo. Hint: Limbaugh is a Medal of Honor recipient #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/2wXz4ZwVXQ — sarcasm_maybe (@LBauscher) August 17, 2020