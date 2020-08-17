Death Valley, COVID Saliva Test, Dad, Bryce Hall, Dropboxes, Edward Snowden, Trump Boat Parade, Charles Busch, Pentatonix: HOT LINKS

GAMECHANGER? The new COVID-19 saliva test…

LASTING IMMUNITY. Scientists see some hope in human antibody response to COVID-19: “Scientists who have been monitoring immune responses to the virus are now starting to see encouraging signs of strong, lasting immunity, even in people who developed only mild symptoms of Covid-19, a flurry of new studies suggests. Disease-fighting antibodies, as well as immune cells called B cells and T cells that are capable of recognizing the virus, appear to persist months after infections have resolved — an encouraging echo of the body’s enduring response to other viruses.”

LINCOLN PROJECT AD OF THE DAY. Dad.

THIS IS A GOOD ONE, RIGHT? When Jeffrey Epstein brought Donald Trump a 14-year-old.

UNC CHAPEL HILL. University sees three different COVID outbreaks in less than a week after being one of first to begin in-person classes.

CANCELED COMEDY CONFAB? Ellen DeGeneres had lunch with Kevin Hart in Santa Monica.

BRYCE HALL. TikToker’s massive party is broken up by police. “Following in the footsteps of great genius Jake Paul and other moronic influencers, TikToker, Bryce Hall celebrated his 21st birthday with a huge party while we’re all still in the middle of a pandemic.”

DROPBOXES. Trump launches new attack on secure election drop boxes. “Writing on Twitter, the president attacked secure drop boxes where voters can leave their ballots if they want to avoid voting in person while also avoiding sending in their ballots by mail.”

Dropboxes, which are usually monitored 24/7 by video surveillance and weigh 600ish pounds, are actually considered a way to give the voter MORE control over their ballot. Election officials pick them up directly, eliminating the USPS (and potential delays) from the process https://t.co/O8xi6EcbQ4 — Miles Parks (@MilesParks) August 17, 2020

EDWARD SNOWDEN. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) warns Trump he better not issue a pardon. “I’m going to look at it,” Trump told a reporter over the weekend. “I am not that aware of the Snowden situation, but I’m going to start looking at it. There are many, many people — it seems to be a split decision — there are many people think he should be somehow treated differently and other people think he did very bad things, and I’m going to take a very good look at it, OK?”

Edward Snowden is a traitor.



He is responsible for the largest and most damaging release of classified info in US history.



He handed over US secrets to Russian and Chinese intelligence putting our troops and our nation at risk.



Pardoning him would be unconscionable. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 16, 2020

130 DEGREES. Death Valley sets potential record for hottest temp on the planet: “In the midst of a historic heat wave in the West, the mercury in Death Valley, Calif., surged to a searing 130 degrees on Sunday afternoon, possibly setting a world record for the highest temperature ever observed during the month of August. If the temperature is valid, it would also rank among the top-three highest temperatures ever measured on the planet at any time and may, in fact, be the highest.”

TRUMP FAMILY LIES. Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner contradicted by Rick Gates during Russia probe: “The Republican and Democratic chairmen of the Senate Intelligence Committee notified federal prosecutors last year of their suspicion that several individuals, including President Trump’s family members and confidants, might have presented misleading testimony in the panel’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, people familiar with the matter said.”

NEW ZEALAND. Election delayed by a month as the country’s coronavirus cases flare up again.

WARSAW. Rival rallies face off over LGBTQ rights and crackdowns.

SINKING SHIP. Trump boat parade on Willamette River in Oregon causes boat to capsize with people in it. “River patrol deputies from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office responded but they say the group was already picked up by other boaters. The good news is no one was hurt. The sheriff’s office said it seems to be an accident. This happened while a ‘Trump boat parade’ was taking place. The family wasn’t participating. But waves created by other boats managed to overtake their boat because of its low profile design.”

Trump boat parade overtakes the Willamette River in Portland, OR and sinks nearby families boat 🤬 pic.twitter.com/RMZbHHFuFW — Jimi R🖖🏻 (@jimirosenk) August 16, 2020

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Elliot Meeten, Christian Hogue, Jordan Torres, Wyatt Cushman, Danny Williams and MORE.

AWARD PRESENTATION OF THE DAY. Charles Busch receives the Provincetown American Playwright Award.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. “Happy Now” by Pentatonix.

CHILL TUNE OF THE DAY. Christopher Dallman “So High”.

COVER OF THE DAY. Rick Astley “Titanium”.

MONDAY MEN. Dre and Jorde.