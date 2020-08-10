San Bernardino Karen Called Man a ‘N—er’ Before Phoning Police Over Parking Place, and Then a Black Officer Showed Up: WATCH

A woman in San Bernardino County, California was captured on video after she called a black man the N-word, blocked his car, and phoned police because the man used a resident parking place in her complex while he was picking up his children. Most impressive about the video is the man’s patience in reasoning with the woman about her hate and racism.

“You’re stealing from me,” the woman snapped, over the parking place. After being confronted about her hateful slur, the woman replied. “So, I’ve got a constitutional right to freedom of speech. I’m an American and proud of it. I don’t have to leave America to go to Africa. You guys need to leave Africa to come to America.”

“No, you all took us from Africa and brought us here,” the man replied. “You hate Mexicans but every street out here is named a Latin name. You are all so hateful. Why do you hate so much?”

“We don’t need hatred in the world. There’s enough of that going on. you’re older. I’m a young man. I probably can’t get through to you. But if I can get through to one person, you can maybe get through to ten people. … It’s easier to love,” the man told the woman. “What I don’t want to accept is all this animosity and hate you have in your heart.”

After a black police officer showed up to the call, the man asked the woman about it: “How did you feel when a black officer showed up? Did you feel like he was a n***er?”

“Nope,” she replied. “That’s a hate word. I hate somebody stealing from me.”

“Why do you so strongly use those hate words?” he replied.

Watch the whole incident go down: