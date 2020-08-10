Antonio Banderas Makes 60th Birthday Announcement That He Has Coronavirus

Actor Antonio Banderas says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, in a social media post on Monday, which is also his 60th birthday.

Said Banderas in a statement (translated from Spanish): Hello everyone. I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus.”

“I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical diagnosis that I hope will allow me to overcome the infection from which I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet,” Banderas added.

“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrived full of desire and enthusiasm,” the actor continued. “A big hug to everyone.”