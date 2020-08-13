School Board Karen Decries Masks As ‘Pagan Rituals of Satanic Worshippers’ in Insane Speech: WATCH

During a school board meeting in Wisconsin this week, one parent called mask-wearing and social distancing “pagan rituals of Satanic worshippers.”

Heidi Anderson made the remarks during a meeting of the Elmbrook School District board on Tuesday, according to WTMJ-TV.

“Six-foot distance and wearing masks are pagan rituals of satanic worshippers,” Anderson said. “My kids are Christian they are not subject to wearing masks.”

“You are relying on the advice of doctors who are under control of large medical organizations, which benefit financially from the continuation of this emergency,” she added. “My family has for generations fought for freedom all the way back to the Civil War. I have relatives who have fought and died, and paid the ultimate price to ensure that their children and grandchildren and generations to come could live in a free, representative republic, that guarantees life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These draconian measures for a disease that has very low morbidity, which is much less likely to happen to our kids than them getting in a car accident and dying, or their grandparents falling in a nursing home, is a draconian socialist tactic and overreach.”

The school board voted 4-3 to resume in-person school, while mandating masks and giving parents the option of distance learning.

