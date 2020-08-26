Squaw Valley, Kate McKinnon, Richard Grenell, Shepard Smith, Miles Taylor, Gina Ortiz Jones, Finger Lickin’ Good: HOT LINKS

LIAR OF THE DAY. Richard Grenell: “The video prefaced the rollout of ‘Trump Pride,’ the campaign’s coalition of gay Trump supporters, and the announcement that Grenell would appear on Wednesday at the Republican National Convention to speak about what he lauded as Trump’s ‘historic campaign to decriminalize homosexuality around the globe.’ But a year and a half after Grenell first announced that initiative, LGBT human rights advocates and activists told The Daily Beast that the supposed program has almost nothing to show for its efforts—and in some countries has actually lost ground as its domestic policy agenda has undercut the push for equal treatment for queer people abroad.”

THE NEWS. Shepard Smith announces new CNBC show. “In my more than 30 years in journalism, there has never been a better or more critical time to launch a nonpartisan, fact-based evening newscast.”

LAST MINUTE CHANGES. QAnon whackadoo pulled from Tuesday night RNC speaker line-up at last minute.

EXPENSE ACCOUNT. Trump has moved $2.3 million from campaign into private business: “Donald Trump continued to shift money from his donors to his business last month, as his reelection campaign paid his private companies for rent, food, lodging and other expenses, according to a review of the latest Federal Election Commission filings. The richest president in American history, who has yet to donate to his 2020 campaign, has now moved $2.3 million of contributions from other people into his private companies.”

MILES TAYLOR. Former DHS official who has said he’s supporting Biden reveals what Trump’s vision of the U.S./Mexico border was: “He wanted to maim them and tear-gas them and shoot them. And I’m not even being hyperbolic. So we sat in a meeting one time… where he was talking about how he wanted us to design the border wall, and one day the focus was on the spikes, and he was really upset because from the pictures we were showing him of the steel bollards — he said the spikes aren’t sharp enough.”

GINA ORTIZ JONES. National Republicans launch anti-LGBTQ attacks on the Democratic candidate for a key swing House seat in Texas: “A National Republican Campaign Committee website outlining its preferred attacks on candidates instructs outside groups to include reminders of Jones’s sexual orientation in digital and television advertising and mailers, highlighting an image of Jones with her partner and the talking point that ‘Jones and her female partner lived and worked near Washington, DC, not Texas’ before Jones ran for Congress.”

RATINGS. First night convention TV ratings show Democrats beating Republicans: “A total of 17 million people watched the mostly virtual Republican National Convention’s first night on Monday, according to Nielsen, fewer than the 19.7 million viewers who watched the first night of the Democratic National Convention.”

CFB. Guess who might be on the new season of Dancing with the Stars and which housewife is leaving the Real Housewives of New York City?

ISOLATED. Jeffrey Epstein “recruiter” Ghislaine Maxwell will not be moved out of solitary confinement, and the judge has rejected her complaints about surveillance.

TIGER QUEEN. Kate McKinnon’s limited Joe Exotic series just got an order from NBCUniversal. “The limited series is based on true events following Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast…”

SQUAW VALLEY. Lake Tahoe ski resort to change “derogatory and offensive” name: “I am pleased to announce our commitment to removing ‘squaw’ from our resort name,” Cohen wrote. “The concerns about our name have been long discussed, but as we all find ourselves in a time of increased awareness and righteous demands for accountability, our leadership team has concluded we must move from discussion to action.”

FINGER LICKIN’ GOOD. KFC has suspended its well-known slogan because it “doesn’t feel quite right” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

