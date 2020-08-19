Trump Calls for Boycott of Ohio-Based Goodyear Tires Over MAGA Hat Ban

Donald Trump has called for a ban on Goodyear Tires because the company does not allow MAGA hats at work.

Tweeted Trump: “Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!).”

Goodyear is based in Ohio (a key swing state!) and employs 64,000 people https://t.co/96ucr8Ub6w August 19, 2020

Trump’s tweet came after an image circulated online from a supposed employee training session.

Here’s part of Goodyear’s new "diversity" training. Doesn’t look very diverse that only one viewpoint is apparently allowed @goodyear. You can come to work supporting a group that is founded by Marxists who has a clear political agenda but you can’t support the police or MAGA. pic.twitter.com/YvNOkTKWes August 19, 2020

Bloomberg reports: “Goodyear shares fell as much as 6% shortly after Trump’s tweet. The stock was down 3% to $9.44 as of 11:46 a.m. in New York. The image appears to show an employee training session addressing appropriate attire. Examples of ‘acceptable’ attire or messaging included ‘Black Lives Matter’ and LGBT statements, while ‘unacceptable’ messaging included ‘MAGA Attire,’ referring to Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan.”

Goodyear released a statement on Wednesday that the “visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class.”