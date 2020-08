Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke on Monday night at the Democratic National Convention, but a moment recorded before her speech went live to networks has since gone viral.

Said Whitmer: “It’s not just shark week. It’s shark week (mouthing the word) motherf**ker. I have learned about the hot mic.”

Gretchen Whitmer on Hot Mic Before DNC Speech: ‘It’s Shark Week Motherf*ckers!’ pic.twitter.com/vO9KsTX1IA August 18, 2020

Whitmer later owned the remarks, responding to a tweet from Michigan’s lieutenant governor.