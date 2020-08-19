Bright Light, Sofia Coppola, Lou Dobbs, Mail-In Voting, John Kennedy Schlossberg, Rain On Me, Asteroid, Blood Plasma: HOT LINKS

ACT OF VOTER SUPPRESSION OF THE DAY. Trump campaign sues New Jersey for sending mail-in ballot to every voter. “The filing was made as a ‘complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief’ and described the step taken by the Democratic governor as ‘illegal’. It made two charges – first, that Murphy exercised power that belonged to the state legislature in changing the state’s election law, and second, that the changes ‘will violate eligible citizens’ right to vote’. Trump has said the voting method is susceptible to large-scale fraud, though experts say voter fraud of any kind is extremely rare in the United States.”

RECEIVED. Trump’s mail-in ballot has been received by the Florida elections office. “The Trumps made their requests for mail ballots on Wednesday and authorized an associate to pick up the ballots the same day. They did the same for the March presidential primary.”

LINCOLN PROJECT AD OF THE DAY. America.

MELANIA. She has no plans to help Trump get reelected following the Republican National Convention: “Despite the planned high-profile convention speech, Melania Trump is not expected to be much of a surrogate for her husband this campaign cycle — even as he continues his ham-fisted approach at courting suburban White women with whom his wife might carry some appeal. Her disdain for barnstorming is something that has frustrated staff on the President’s reelection team, says one person who worked closely with the Trumps in 2016.”

SWOON OF THE DAY. John Kennedy Schlossberg made an impression at the Democratic National Convention.

FREE BRITNEY. Britney Spears wants out from under the clutches of her father.

FOR THE FIRST TIME. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande will perform “Rain On Me” together at the end of this month.

YOUR #1 FAN. Trump wrote letter to Putin congratulating him on being TIME Person of the Year. “Congratulations on being named Time magazine’s ‘Man of the Year’—you definitely deserve it. As you probably have heard, I am a big fan of yours! Take care of yourself. With best wishes, Sincerely, Donald J. Trump.”

SPACE NEWS. Asteroid makes closest-ever Earth fly-by: “The flyby wasn’t expected and took many by surprise. In fact, the Palomar Observatory didn’t detect the zooming asteroid until about six hours after the object’s closest approach. “

SNAKE OIL SALESMAN. Anderson Cooper destroys MyPillow founder Mike Lindell. “Lindell is pushing oleandrin as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19. Last week, he was added to the board of Phoenix Biotechnology, which makes oleandrin, receiving a financial stake in the company.”

BLOOD PLASMA. FDA halts approval of blood plasma as COVID-19 treatment. “Donated by people who have survived the disease, antibody-rich plasma is considered safe. President Trump has hailed it as a ‘beautiful ingredient’ in the veins of people who have survived Covid-19. But clinical trials have not proved whether plasma can help people fighting the coronavirus.”

DON’T DO THAT. Lou Dobbs doesn’t realize he’s on-air.

GW ZOO. Tiger King zoo is closed permanently: “Wynnewood Zoo says the park will, at least for the foreseeable future, be a private film set for “Tiger King”-related television content for cable and streaming services.”

LEAP OF THE DAY. This bear.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Sofia Coppola’s On The Rocks.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. Death on the Nile.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Bright Light Bright Light ft Caveboy “It’s Alright, It’s OK”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Carly Rae Jepsen “Me And The Boys In The Band”.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Anselmo Prestini.