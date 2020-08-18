Trump Has Twitter Meltdown Over Michelle Obama DNC Speech: ‘It’s Called Treason!’

Michelle Obama’s incredible and blistering DNC speech, which even FOX News gave raves, got under Donald Trump’s skin, as evidenced by a Wednesday morning Tweetstorm attacking the Obamas and the Obama administration.

Tweeted Trump: “Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement………My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!”

Trump continued: “The ObamaBiden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country. It’s called Treason, and more. Thanks for your very kind words Michelle!”

And there’s more: “Looking back into history, the response by the ObamaBiden team to the H1N1 Swine Flu was considered a weak and pathetic one. Check out the polling, it’s really bad. The big difference is that they got a free pass from the Corrupt Fake News Media!”

Trump later attacked the former First Lady at a White House ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.