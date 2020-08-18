Former GOP Candidate: Did They Offer George Floyd’s Family ‘Free Meth’ to Appear at DNC Convention?

QAnon conspiracy theorist and former California GOP Congressional candidate (she failed in a run against Nancy Pelosi) DeAnna Lorraine trolled her way through the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, referring to Michelle Obama as “Big Mike” and asking if Democrats offered George Floyd’s family “free meth” to appear at the convention.

Oh here comes Big Mike.. August 18, 2020

Lorraine’s tweet (since deleted was captured by filmmaker Chip Franklin.

Lorraine, who believes that God does not want us wearing masks, is a commentator for the extremist right-wing news outlet Newsmax and a podcaster.