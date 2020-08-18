Gun-Toting St. Louis Couple to Praise Trump at Virtual Republican National Convention

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the wealthy white couple in St. Louis’s Central West End gated community who emerged from their home and waved guns, including an AR-15 assault rifle, at Black Lives Matter protesters who were marching toward Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house in June, will appear in next week’s virtual Republican National Convention.

“Trump advisers said the couple will speak at the event on behalf of the president and express support for him.”

The Daily Beast adds: “The McCloskeys, who became a conservative cause célèbre for pointing loaded firearms at demonstrators outside their mansion, have already participated in Trump campaign events this summer. Despite the couple’s repeated claims they were in fear for their lives and the protesters threatened them, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged them last month with unlawful use of a weapon. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, however, has indicated he will pardon the McCloskeys if they are convicted.”