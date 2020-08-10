Trump Calls NYT Story He Asked SD Governor About Adding Him to Mount Rushmore ‘Fake News’ But a ‘Good Idea’

Donald Trump on Sunday night said the idea of adding his face to Mount Rushmore was a “good idea” but blasted a New York Times and CNN report that the White House had reached out to South Dakota’s governor about the process of doing so as “fake news.”

This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me! https://t.co/EHrA9yUsAw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Wrote the NYT on Sunday: “Since the first days after she was elected governor of South Dakota in 2018, Kristi Noem had been working to ensure that President Trump would come to Mount Rushmore for a fireworks-filled July 4 extravaganza. After all, the president had told her in the Oval Office that he aspired to have his image etched on the monument. And last year, a White House aide reached out to the governor’s office with a question, according to a Republican official familiar with the conversation: What’s the process to add additional presidents to Mount Rushmore?”

In other news, 162,000 Americans have died of coronavirus under Trump’s watch.