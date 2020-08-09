Pro-Police Protesters Surround ‘Black Lives Matter’ Activists, Back Them into a Ditch, and Pummel Them in Insane Video: WATCH

A “Back the Blue” rally in Fort Collins, Colorado turned into a violent assault on Saturday after pro-police protesters surround a group of counter-protesters, backed them into a grassy alley, and then became violent, pummeling them with their fists.

The Daily Collegian reports: “According to multiple protesters at the scene, some counterprotesters were affiliated with a Black Lives Matter rally that took place earlier in the afternoon at Colorado State University. Other counterprotesters dressed in all black had an unclear affiliation, though some protesters referred to them as antifa.”

In a video posted to Instagram, a man can be heard instructing the pro-police protesters: “Everybody keep your hands off your weapons. Keep punching each other in the face, just don’t shoot anybody.”

The Denver Post reports: “In the video, Fort Collins police officers arrive after about two minutes, when the majority of the violence has ended. The officers are seen putting at least one person in handcuffs. Feit said the people arrested and cited were aligned with both the pro-police group and the counter-protesters. She did not have the names of those arrested or their charges available but said that information should be released Sunday afternoon.”

Major Trigger warning….

Back the Blue rally goers outnumber and push BLM counter protesters in to enclosed area then attack them in Fort Collins, CO. pic.twitter.com/tkafUZ8CKN August 9, 2020

Ciara Wilson, who posted a video of the violence to Instagram, wrote: “I was at the Pro Police FCPD rally today. Counter protestors were violently beaten and had no signs of aggression or hostility. Pro Police protestors forced them to the end of the block and then savagely assaulted them. Afterwards the COUNTER PROTESTORS WERE DETAINED. The officers did not tell them why they were being detained. The pro police protestors who literally assaulted these people for no f**king reason other than being PSYCHOPATHS got away with it. I am so sick and tired of this.”