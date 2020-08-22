Trump Ordered to Pay Adult Performer Stormy Daniels $44K in Legal Fees

Donald Trump has been ordered by a California Superior Court to reimburse adult film actress Stormy Daniels for $44,000 in legal fees she incurred in the battle over her nondisclosure agreement.

CNN reports: “The judge’s order was issued Monday but posted online Friday by Clifford’s attorneys. Clifford, an adult-film actress who says she had an affair with Trump from 2006 to 2007, signed a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who represented a shell company and a “David Dennison,” which Clifford contends is a pseudonym for Trump. Trump denies the affair occurred.”