Anderson Cooper Breaks Down in Tears After Long-Suffering COVID Patient Congratulates Him on His Son: WATCH

Anderson Cooper broke down in tears on Friday night after CNN correspondent Randi Kaye profiled a COVID patient, a Florida healthcare worker, who spent two months on a ventilator and is in danger of losing her hands due to blood clots.

Though suffering through pain and isolation since March, EEG technician Rosa Felipe, the mother of two boys, took joy in celebrating Anderson Cooper’s son Wyatt, and told Kaye to congratulate the CNN anchor.

“That was the only time in our interview that she smiled,” Kaye told Anderson. “Talking about you and Wyatt.”

Anderson’s tears flowed, and yours might too.