Trump’s Sister Calls Him a ‘Liar’ with ‘No Principles’ in Secretly Recorded Audio: ‘You Can’t Trust Him’ — LISTEN

In audio excerpts secretly recorded by Trump’s niece Mary and provided to the Washington Post, Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry describes her brother as a “liar” with “no principles” whom you “can’t trust.”

The Washington Post reports: “In the weeks since Mary Trump’s tell-all book about her uncle has been released, she’s been questioned about the source of some of the information, such as her allegation that Trump paid a friend to take his SATs to enable him to transfer into the University of Pennsylvania. Nowhere in the book does she say that she recorded conversations with her aunt. In response to a question from The Washington Post about how she knew the president paid someone to take the SATs, Mary Trump revealed that she had surreptitiously taped 15 hours of face-to-face conversations with Barry in 2018 and 2019.”

Says Barry in one clip: “His goddamned tweet and the lying, oh my God. I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit. But he’s appealing to the base. What they’re doing with the kids at the border!”

In other portions of audio, Barry also said, “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this. … It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel. … You can’t trust him,” according to the WaPo.

The NYT reports: “In a statement provided by a White House spokesman, Mr. Trump dismissed the accusations and referred to the recent death of his younger brother, Robert S. Trump. ‘Every day it’s something else, who cares,’ the president said. ‘I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people. Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before.'”

In another clip, Barry discusses how Trump paid someone to take his SATs.